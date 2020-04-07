Students, National Guard members assist election workers

Students and National Guard members are helping at the Spring General Election today in Barron County. Although county clerk DeeAnn Cook did not have the number of student workers yet, she said 14 National Guard members, all of whom live in Barron County, are helping where needed.
"All of them arrived on time and were so polite and respectful," Cook said. "I sent them out on assignment to municipalities that indicated they needed help. They headed out to help clerks set up on Monday, then reported back prior to the polls opening on Tuesday. Use of Guard members has been the smoothest part of this entire election! I told their superiors that after this experience, I would not hesitate to recommend to anyone to 'call out the guard.'"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.