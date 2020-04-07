Students, National Guard members assist election workers

Barron High School seniors, at left, Chloe Miller and Michael Nichols, help election workers Amy Keene and Mary Holmes at the voting site in Clinton Township in Barron County.

Students and National Guard members are helping at the Spring General Election today in Barron County. Although county clerk DeeAnn Cook did not have the number of student workers yet, she said 14 National Guard members, all of whom live in Barron County, are helping where needed.

"All of them arrived on time and were so polite and respectful," Cook said. "I sent them out on assignment to municipalities that indicated they needed help. They headed out to help clerks set up on Monday, then reported back prior to the polls opening on Tuesday. Use of Guard members has been the smoothest part of this entire election! I told their superiors that after this experience, I would not hesitate to recommend to anyone to 'call out the guard.'"

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments