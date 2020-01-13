Hospitality Foundations students organized a capstone event as a final project for their program. The holiday-themed event was attended by instructors, WITC staff, local employers, friends and family to help celebrate their graduation. The eight graduating students coordinated the invitation, menu, room layout, theme and arranged the greenery for the center pieces. Additionally, students gave speeches that highlighted some of their favorite memories and their goals for the future.
“We are so proud of this program and our students,” said Denise DeGidio, hospitality foundations instructor. “It’s been an amazing semester; everyone did a great a job. Congratulations to our students!”
Hospitality foundations is a 16-week, short-term technical diploma, unique in the state of Wisconsin. It prepares students for career opportunities in the area of entry-level hospitality and other customer service employment settings. The program curriculum and methods of instruction are developed for students with intellectual disabilities or other obstacles that may hinder the transition into skilled training programs.
To learn more about the program or to apply, contact Heidi Diesterhaft, accommodation specialist, at heidi.diesterhaft@witc.edu or call 715.234.7082 ext. 5522.
