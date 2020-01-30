Rice Lake High School students in the Warrior Engineering and Technology Education Center have built an ice fishing shack that will be raffled off Saturday, Feb.8, with the drawing at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 each with a maximum of 400 tickets sold. Tickets can be purchased at the high school main office or by contacting Dan Buchmann at 715-234-2181, Ext. 5627. Mr. Carr's welding students created the trailer frame and Mr. Buchmann's construction class assembled the metal framing and finished the interior. It has a 7-foot by 16-foot drop down, spray foam insulation, 12 volt wiring and lighting and four built-in fishing holes. Local businesses that help to sponsor the WETEC ice shack are the Brill Area Sportsmen's Club and South Lake RV and Marine.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments