Both guys and gals are invited to Stonecroft’s belated Valentine Evening on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Norske Nook in Rice Lake. Teresa Drost from Rice Lake will share healthy, happy living Ttips for everyone as the special feature.
Franklin Knoop from Bovey, Minn., will be the guest speaker. He uses humor in his talks and explains how his mother promised to do “anything” to recapture him, her rebellious son.
The registration cost is $8, which includes supper and beverage. Reservations for this meeting can be made by calling Gladys Huset at 715-837-1445 or Barbara Millerman at 715-637-4114 by Friday. The restaurant will be closed to the public and needs to limit the group size to 40 individuals. Safety practices will be followed. Registration begins at 6 p.m.
Further information about the meeting can be obtained by calling Millerman at 715-637-4114. Stonecroft Ministries is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.
