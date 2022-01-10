A joint brunch for the Chetek Area After Five Club and the Rice Lake Women's Connection is Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 9 a.m., with registration at 8:30 a.m., at the Moose Family Center, 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake. There are no membership fees and the brunch is open to all. The women of the Moose will serve a breakfast lasagna, fruit cup and beverage for a cost of $10.

Linda Berg of Superior, who suddenly became a widow with two small children, will share how she was helped through that tragic time. She will also speak about "The Kissing Pot," a book she was inspired to write.

Reservations or cancellations can be made by calling Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or emailing her at bamillerman@chibardun.net by Friday.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments