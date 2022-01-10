A joint brunch for the Chetek Area After Five Club and the Rice Lake Women's Connection is Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 9 a.m., with registration at 8:30 a.m., at the Moose Family Center, 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake. There are no membership fees and the brunch is open to all. The women of the Moose will serve a breakfast lasagna, fruit cup and beverage for a cost of $10.
Linda Berg of Superior, who suddenly became a widow with two small children, will share how she was helped through that tragic time. She will also speak about "The Kissing Pot," a book she was inspired to write.
Reservations or cancellations can be made by calling Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or emailing her at bamillerman@chibardun.net by Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.