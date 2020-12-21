Take time this holiday season to visit the Christmas Tree Walk on the front lawn of Blue Hills Chiropractic at 1207 Knapp St., Rice Lake. Dr. Lauren Brunclik of the clinic said she wanted to give community something to do this year when so many holiday events are cancelled.
The trees were decorated by local businesses with the viewer's choice to pick a nonprofit to receive funds generated by those participating. When contacted Monday, Abby Gander of Blue Hills Chiropractic said "It turned out to be an awesome thing for the community. We are currently counting votes so we aren't sure who won yet or how many voted. We are planning to announce the winner on Wednesday.
See the latest details on their Facebook and watch Chronotype.com for the results later this week.
