The Barron County Government Center at 335 E. Monroe Ave., Rice Lake, is the site of a two-day American Red Cross blood drive in Conference Room 110 on Thursday, Jan. 28, and Friday, Jan. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Deputy county clerk Jess Hodak said this week that appointments are filling up, but there are still openings for four appointments on Thursday and 10 appointments on Friday.
All are "Power Red" appointments. According to the ACR website, red cells from a Power Red donation are typically given to trauma patients, newborns and emergency transfusions during birth, people with sickle cell anemia, and anyone suffering blood loss.
During a Power Red donation, a donor gives a concentrated dose of red cells, the part of your blood used every day for those needing transfusions as part of their care. This type of donation uses an automated process that separates your red blood cells from the other blood components, and then safely and comfortably returns your plasma and platelets to the donor.
To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: BCGC.
