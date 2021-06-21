A dozen 2021 area high school graduates have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Sterling Bank. The scholarships are intended to help students pay for their pursuit of a college education. Three students each from Barron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Luck and Rice Lake high schools were chosen by their school’s faculty or scholarship committees to receive the award.
This year’s Sterling Bank Scholarship winners from Barron High School were Tyler Hogan, Marcus Peterson and Aaron Williams. Hogan will attend UW-Madison where he plans to study computer science. Peterson will study mathematics and computer science at UW-Stout and Williams will attend UW-Eau Claire, where he plans to use his education to become a real estate broker.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School scholarship recipients were Joseph Jensen, Liam Tschumperlin and Rebecca York. Jensen plans to study biochemistry at UW-La Crosse with an ultimate goal of becoming a pediatrician. Tschumperlin will attend UW-Madison to pursue a degree in physical therapy. York is enrolling at Viterbo University, where she will pursue a degree in nursing.
Katia Marcellus, Britta Hibbs and Coltin Anderson were selected from Luck High School. Marcellus plans to attend the University of Notre Dame to study architecture. Hibbs is enrolled at the University of West Florida and will major in mechanical engineering. Anderson will attend St. Norbert University, with plans to pursue a career in medicine.
This year’s winners from Rice Lake High School were Emma Leamy, Sarah Buchli and Derek Penzkover. Leamy plans to study engineering physics at UW-Madison. Buchli will pursue a degree in English education at UW-Eau Claire and Penzkover will attend UW-Stevens Point to study natural resources.
During the past 13 years, Sterling Bank has awarded $156,000 in scholarships to more than 150 area students. Scholarships are awarded based on an applicant’s demonstration of leadership, good judgment, work ethic and character. Also considered is participation in scholastic and/or athletic endeavors, volunteer activities, pursuit of academic excellence and the desire to better the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.