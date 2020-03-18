Steel Warriors perform in Duluth

Participants included  Per Hanson, Cole Parkman, Jonathan Nelson, Mikaela Robarge, Ella Weber, Kyle Kringle, Simeon Doyen, Maddie Campbell, Ani Karmarkar, Nolan Voiles, Max Lorentz, Aimee Pashby,and student teacher  Madeline O’Malley.

The Steel Warirors,  a new steel drum ensemble of students from Rice Lake High School, performed in Duluth on Feb. 29 in a joint concert with the steel drum ensembles from the College of St. Scholastica and UW-Superior. The performance was at the College of St. Scholastica in collaboration with UW-Superior. According to RLHS band instructor Aimee Pashby, “Dr. Jeremy Craycraft and Dr. Brett Jones worked with our groups and we combined with their steel drum ensembles.”

