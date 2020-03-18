Steel Warriors perform in Duluth

The Steel Warirors, a new steel drum ensemble of students from Rice Lake High School, performed in Duluth on Feb. 29 in a joint concert with the steel drum ensembles from the College of St. Scholastica and UW-Superior. The performance was at the College of St. Scholastica in collaboration with UW-Superior. According to RLHS band instructor Aimee Pashby, “Dr. Jeremy Craycraft and Dr. Brett Jones worked with our groups and we combined with their steel drum ensembles.”
