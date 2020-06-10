Ringdahl Buckhorn

Campsite at Buckhorn State Park. 

 Jonathan Ringdahl

Wisconsin state parks campgrounds opened this Wednesday for the first time this season after a March shutdown due to COVID-19 concerns.

Special conditions and changes in operations include automatic touchless check-in and signage to urge campers to be responsible in health matters. Park offices will remain closed.

Camping reservations are being taken by phone at 888-947-2757 or online at www.wisconsin.goingtocamp.com. Check-in is no longer necessary at the office or visitor station. Campers should go to their campsite, where property staff will visit to monitor occupancy.

Most restrooms at state properties are now open, though some remote water fountains may be turned off.

Group camping and shelters remain closed through the end of June. Also closed are playgrounds, nature centers, equipment rentals and concessions.

Firewood will not be available at state parks, and any firewood campers bring in must be purchased within 10 miles of the camping location.  

 

