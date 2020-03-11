The Wisconsin 2019-21 biennial budget provided $75 million to local and tribal governments in one-time general purpose revenue funding.
The funds were made available through the Multimodal Local Supplement (MLS) program and could be used for multimodal transportation projects (roads, bridges, transit capital and facility projects, bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, railroads or harbors) on the local system. The program pays up to 90% of total eligible costs with local governments providing a minimum of 10% cost share.
The Barron County Highway Department was awarded $350,353.50 for the improvement of Hwy. U in the Village of Dallas. This section of road is among the lowest rated pavements in Barron County, and the project will include removal of the existing pavement structure and installation of new gravel and pavement. Barron County and the Village of Dallas are providing the matching funding. It is anticipated that the project will be completed in 2020.
In addition, two Barron County Towns were awarded projects. The Town of Rice Lake will receive $331,728 for work on 23rd Street, and the Town of Turtle Lake will receive $224,140 for work on 10 1/2 Avenue. Both towns will be providing matching funding.
Approved projects in Rusk County included $150,000 for Railway Avenue in Weyerhaeuser and $94,559 for Midway Road in Hawkins.
Washburn County projects being funded include:
• $750,000 for Business 53 in Minong.
• $287,975 for Hwy. D.
• $211,553 for Dock Lake Road in the Town of Evergreen.
• $200,000 for 3rd Avenue in Shell Lake.
