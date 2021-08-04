Stanfold Lutheran sets open house

On Sunday, Aug. 15, the congregation of Stanfold Lutheran Church will hold an open house to celebrate their newly constructed fellowship hall. The public is invited to tour the new facility and enjoy a complimentary lunch. There will be activities for children, including a bounce house and face painting. Musical groups Higher Vision and the Kormann Family will perform in the pavilion.
The day begins with worship services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. Self-guided tours will continue throughout the afternoon, with music beginning at 11:30 a.m. as well.
The church broke ground on this new project in September 2019 and construction was completed in the summer of 2020. Bill Balts Construction of Barron was the contractor in charge and many local businesses provided materials and labor.
The new fellowship hall, which rests above ground and is joined to the original church structure by a connecting door, features a large main hall with a vaulted wood ceiling. The new, modern kitchen has a commercial dishwasher and a large serving counter. The new building also allows for an updated pastor’s office and handicap accessible bathrooms, including a family bathroom with diaper changing station.
The former fellowship hall in the lower level of the historic main building has been repurposed into a permanent quilting area, a conference room, and Sunday School classrooms.
Sunday services feature a traditional worship at 8:30 a.m. and contemporary service at 10:30 a.m., which may be held outside in the pavilion during the summer months, weather permitting.
Stanfold Lutheran Church is located 5 miles west of Rice Lake on Highway 48. Anyone who has questions about the church or worship services may call Pastor John Bergson at 262-354-4537. More information can be found at stanfoldlutheran.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.