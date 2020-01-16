Stanfold Lutheran expands

Stanfold Lutheran, the little rural church on Hwy. 48 west of Rice Lake, has been growing this winter as the frame goes up on a new addition that will include a new fellowship hall, handicapped accessible  bathrooms and pastoral office space.  Contractors Bill Balts and Boyd Beranek took part in their rainy groundbreaking on Sept. 29.

