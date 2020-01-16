Stanfold Lutheran, the little rural church on Hwy. 48 west of Rice Lake, has been growing this winter as the frame goes up on a new addition that will include a new fellowship hall, handicapped accessible bathrooms and pastoral office space. Contractors Bill Balts and Boyd Beranek took part in their rainy groundbreaking on Sept. 29.
Stanfold Lutheran expands
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.