On Sunday, July 12 the congregation of Stanfold Lutheran Church, west of Rice Lake on Hwy. 48, formally dedicated their newly constructed fellowship hall. Pastor John Bergson led a special prayer service to give thanks for God’s blessings that made it possible to build the new hall debt free. The church broke ground on this new project in September 2019. Bill Balts Construction of Barron was the contractor in charge of construction.The new fellowship hall, which rests above ground and is joined to the original church structure by a connecting door, features a large main hall with a vaulted wood ceiling. The new, modern kitchen has a commercial dishwasher and a large serving counter. The new building also allows for an updated pastor’s office and handicap accessible bathrooms, including a family bathroom with diaper changing station. The former fellowship hall in the lower level of the historic main building will be repurposed into a permanent quilting area, a conference room, and Sunday School classrooms.
An open house and celebration dinner will be planned for the public to view the addition when it is safer to do so. Guests are welcome to attend Sunday worship services at any time. Sunday services have resumed with indoor classic worship at 8:30 a.m. and an outdoor contemporary pavilion service at 10:30 a.m., weather permitting. Measures have been put in place to keep attendees as safe as possible. Call Pastor John Bergson at 262-354-4537 with questions or more information can be found at stanfoldlutheran.org.
