Rice Lake, WI (54868)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.