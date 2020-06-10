St. Peter Church to host blood drive; temp checks required

St. Peter is located at the corner of Hwy. 8 and Creamery Road in Cameron.

Because there is an urgent need for blood in the summertime, give serious consideration to donating blood on Monday, June 22, between noon and 6 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church in Cameron.

In addition to the usual requirements—photo identification, age of 17 or over or 16 with parental permission—each prospective donor’s temperature must be in the proper range before admission to the drive.

To make an appointment, go online to redcrossblood.org or call 715-458-4753.

