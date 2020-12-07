Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Dobie observed the Christian feast of St. Nicholas Day on Sunday, Dec. 6, between 11 a.m. and noon, by welcoming the old saint himself, who greeted drive-through parishioners and handed out 51 treat bags in front of the Parish Center. Inside the treat bags were  the story of and coloring page of St. Nick, candy canes representing the crozier or hooked staff, an orange, and gold foil wrapped chocolate coins as a symbol of his  generosity. All safety precautions were followed in preparing the treat bags.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments