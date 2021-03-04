The selection committee from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellowship Program has announced that Christie Nielsen is a recipient of a Kohl Teacher Fellowship. She is the Middle School mathematics and technology teacher and athletic director at St. Joseph Catholic School in Rice Lake and will receive a $6,000 grant for her accomplishments.
The purpose of the Kohl Teacher Fellowship program is to recognize and support excellence and innovation in teaching in Wisconsin teachers. Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.
Only 100 teachers from the state of Wisconsin are recognized with this award each year and just 14 of the teachers recognized this year are from private schools. There are more than 960 private schools in the state, so that is another measure of the elite company Nielsen is in.
She has been a teacher at St. Joseph for 17 years. Since last March, Nielsen has been a huge help to the other teachers in helping them with online platforms and presentations that have been necessary during the various quarantines and shut downs.
Principal Jerry Van Dyke said, "Congratulations, Mrs. Nielsen, on being recognized for the great work you do!"
The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, a businessman and philanthropist, in 1990. Since then, the foundation has awarded nearly $25 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.
"Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation," Kohl said. "I am very proud of the accomplishment of these students, teachers and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future."
