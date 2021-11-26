St. Joseph School's Christmas trees now on sale

Starting the day after Thanksgiving, St. Joseph Catholic School in Rice Lake, with help from the Rice Lake Knights of Columbus, will be selling Christmas trees at the tree lot in the former Rainbow Home Center across from the Barron County Fairgrounds.
All trees sell for $50 each. Checks may be made payable to St. Joseph School.
At times when the tree lot is not staffed, customers should pay in the cash drop box located on the trailer hitch. Proceeds are used for school functions and activities.
