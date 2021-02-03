St. Joseph School at 128 W. Humbird St., Rice Lake, is compiling a list of children for the upcoming kindergarten class for fall 2021. Its kindergarten screening is set for March 11 in the church hall at 111 W. Marshall St.

Parents or guardians interested in having their child attend the school and participate in the screening are asked to call the school office at 715-234-7721.

Any child who is 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 is eligible for kindergarten.

