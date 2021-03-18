St. Joseph eighth-graders raise $9,200 for fire victims

The eighth-grade class, with the support of their homeroom teacher, Christie Nielsen, recently completed a big fundraiser for the Stensrud family, who lost their home to a recent fire.
Emily Hagen, director of marketing and advancement, explained, "We learned of their situation through an article in the paper that our principal, Mr. Jerry Van Dyke had seen. He approached the eighth-grade class with the thought of doing something for them as a service project during Lent. They were up for the challenge and set a goal of raising $5,000 for the two-week fundraiser.
"They had a change jar in each classroom for a competition that was collected and tabulated each day. Our second-grade class won with a total of $906 raised from the class. We also had help from a school parent who had a connection to a local radio station, which was also very helpful in contributing donations from the greater community"
She added, "We are excited to share that with the help and generosity of the community, our eighth-grade class raised nearly double of their goal — $9,200 was provided to the family on Wednesday. What an amazing witness of love for the Stensrud family and a great testament of the virtue and character of our eighth-grade class."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.