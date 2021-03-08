During Catholic Schools week, Jan. 31-Feb. 6, eighth-grade students at St. Joseph Catholic School in Rice Lake led the way for the entire school in a food drive to support the ministries on Heart Island in Rice Lake.
Each classroom had a competition to bring in the highest number of items each day, and the eighth-graders spent time daily tally the donations and organizing non-perishable items for easily delivery to Heart Island Ministries.
"Students collected a MOUNTAIN of non-perishables, toiletries, baby supplies, hats, mittens, etc. to benefit the programs on Heart Island," said Emily Hagen, director of marketing and advancement. "They collected 2,954 items in total as a school community. Our eighth-grade class did an incredible job leading this effort. They received a handwritten note from the Board of Directors at the Family Enrichment Center for their generous donations."
She added, "These same eighth-graders are currently leading an effort to raise $5,000 for the Stensrud family, who recently lost their home to a fire. As of March 4, they were happy to announce that the school has raised nearly half of their goal. To learn more about how to give towards this effort, visit sjsricelake.org/8th-grade-service-project/.
