St Johns youth to serve Valentine dinner

St. Johns Lutheran Church at 1115 Main St., Cameron, invites the public to a Valentines dinner on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Served will be turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, cranberries, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is $7 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 5-12 and free for ages under 5. Take-outs available by calling 715-458-2602. For large groups, call 715-458-2618. Event sponsored by the church youth group.
