Help support the students of St. Joseph School in Rice Lake by purchasing a Christmas tree at their fundraising tree lot. Trees are $50 and proceeds come back to support the school.
Trees will be sold at a new location this year – across from the Barron County Fairgrounds at the former Rainbow Home Center parking lot, 1124 Hammond Ave., Rice Lake.
St. Joseph School families and friends will be available during the listed times to help tree shoppers pick out and load up their tree. The Knights of Columbus are lending their support as well.
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 28, tree sale hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (staffed by the Knights of Columbus) and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. (staffed by SJS families).
All other times outside of these hours will be self-serve and payment can be put in the drop box. For any questions about this fundraiser contact Jerry at j.vandyke@sjsricelake.org.
