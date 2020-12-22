St. Joe's raffle raises $80,000

St. Joseph Catholic School in Rice Lake has announced the winners of its fall raffle that raised $80,700.
The funds will help the school to meet their greatest needs during this ever-changing year, according to Emily Hagen, director of marketing and advancement.
School families and friends spent the last 2 months selling raffle tickets. The Ford Mustang was on display during L’Cars Automotive Specialties’ Fall Cruise car show, when more than 100 tickets were sold raising more than $10,000. The car was also on display at each of the four parishes in the cluster.
Those purchasing tickets had a chance to win the grand prize of 1967 Ford Mustang car or $10,000 cash, or other prizes including free tuition and free lunch for a year and Scrip gift cards.
Raffle ticket sales closed Dec. 9. Winners were announced the following day at the conclusion of the school’s virtual Christmas program, directed by Mary Shearer. It was streamed on Facebook Live with more than 180 viewers and more than 2,000 (and counting) people who viewed the program on the school’s Facebook page.
Hagen and the Rev. Ed Anderson drew the raffle winners live. They included:
• The grand prize of a 1967 Ford Mustang or $10,000 cash: Renee Anderson of Rice Lake, who chose the cash;
• First-place of free tuition for a year or a $1,000 Scrips gift card: Buffy Mitchell of Rice Lake;
• Second-place of free lunch for a year or a $300 Scrips gift card: Selene Wosepka of Cameron.
• Third-place of a $200 Scrips gift card: Mary Hubler of Rice Lake;
• Fourth-place of a $100 Scrips gift card: Todd Brunner of Cameron.
“All funds donated to St. Joseph School go towards supporting teachers, creating and maintaining innovative classrooms, fostering spiritual growth for students and families, and ongoing professional and spiritual development for faculty,” Hagen said.
Note: The Ford Mustang is for sale, but probably not for long. If interested, contact the Rev. Anderson at 715-234-2032.
