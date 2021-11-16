St. Joseph Catholic School, 128 W. Humbird St., Rice Lake, invites the community to a free curbside and home delivery Thanksgiving Dinner from noon to 2 p.m. on Nov. 25.
To schedule home delivery, call the parish office at 715-234-2032, ext. 2, before noon on Nov. 24. Home deliveries begin at 11 a.m. Deliveries will be available only within city limits.
