St. Joe;s announces 1967 Ford Mustang car and cash raffle

St. Joseph Catholic School in Rice Lake will be raffling off a pristine condition 1967 Ford Mustang, appraised at $31,000, that has been gifted to the school from a supporter.
Tickets are $100 for a chance to win, and 100% of the proceeds goes to the school. Participants must be 16 years or older to purchase a raffle ticket and must be Wisconsin residents.
Not only do raffle ticket holders have a chance to win the grand prize of the car but also the first place prize of a free year of tuition, second place prize of free lunch for a year and third- and fourth-place prizes of $200 and $100 in scrip.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 1, available from any St. Joseph School families, the school office during business hours by calling ahead at 715-736-3112, the parish office during business hours or at L'Cars at 110 Poplar Ave., Cameron.
The car may be seen at the L'Cars Fall Cruise in Cameron and Bruce on Saturday, Oct. 10. Father Ed will also be bringing the car to area Masses in the parish cluster during October.
The raffle drawing is Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. live on the St. Joseph Catholic School's Facebook page. Ticketholders need not be present to win. The winner will be contacted within 24 hours of the drawing via phone, email or mail.
See more photos of the car and further details at facebook.com/stjosephricelake. Or email info@sjsricelake.org or call 715-234-7721.
