Spring into Life blood drive planned

Looking for a way to help patients and healthcare workers during the pandemic? Due to the success of the one last month, Barron County employees are coordinating another American Red Cross blood drive on Thursday, May 28, from 9:30 am. to 3:30 p.m. in Conference Room 110 of the Barron County Government Center.
Appointments are being taken for the drive at redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
According to Deputy County Clerk Jessica Hodek, "We have a huge goal of 64 appointments; this is almost double what we normally schedule. Normally we have lots of employees that donate at the event too, but with so man working from home, we won't have as many employees booking appointments." She added, "The emergency blood drive we did last month for the Red Cross had great response and we collected 43 units that could potentially help 129 people in need."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.