Though officials are urging absentee voting, polls will be open form 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. On the ballot are the presidential primary, a state supreme court seat and various local offices.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is between Daniel Kelly, a former Gov. Scott Walker appointee and incumbent, and Jill Karofsky, a Dane County Circuit Court Judge favored by Democrats.
Barron County voters will also elect circuit court judges to 6-year terms. Michael J. Bitney and Maureen D. Boyle are unnopposed.
Referenda
The question is “Shall section 9m of article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court?”
The referendum question passed the Wisconsin Assembly 82-15 with just a brief statement of support from its lead sponsor Rep. Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville). That same day, Marsy’s Law passed the state Senate, 27-5.
According to Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin: “Law for Wisconsin is a grassroots coalition that is advocating for a unique proposal to give victims of crime equal rights in our state Constitution, building on Wisconsin’s laws and history of leading on this issue.”
But opponents, such as the Wisconsin-American Civil Liberties Union, say the referendum wording is vague and that there are already ample protections in place for victims.
The Town of Stanley has a referendum asking if the town should increase the size of the town board from three people to five.
The Town of Stanfold has a referendum asking if the clerk position should be appointed by the town board rather than be an elected position.
Voters in the Birchwood School District will decide on a referendum that would give the district a 5-year, $5.8 million non-recurring referendum for maintenance and operations, technology, and curricular needs for students.
County and City boards
County Board seats will be elected. Only three of the 29 seats are contested. They are:
• In District 19, Supervisor Jerry McRoberts of 752 Pine Place, Rice Lake, is being challenged by a neighbor, Abe Voelker of 738 Pine Place, Rice Lake.
• In District 4, Supervisor Terry Lee of 1026 23 3/4 St., Chetek, is being challenged by Randal Braun of 1921 10 1/2 Ave., Cameron.
• In District 27, Supervisor Bill Effertz of 264 23rd Ave., Cumberland, who joined the board in October after the death of Supervisor Terry Henck, is being challenged by Dan Hopkins of 465 19th Ave., Comstock.
The City of Rice Lake two men are vying for mayor and five are candidates for four seats on the City Council. Mayoral candidates are incumbent Michael Diercks and challenger Doug Edwardsen, a current city alderman. As a districted alderman, Edwardsen’s seat is not up for election. At-large seats are contested. Incumbent candidates include Todd Larson, Dan Lawler and Mark O’Brien. Also running are Cory Schnacky, who has previously served on the Council, as well as first-time candidate Axel Berger.
