Spring concerts feature piano, bassoon, vibrophone

Dr. Namji Kim headlines the Red Cedar Symphony’s Patriotism and Busy Fingers concerts on Saturday and Sunday with her performance of Bach’s intricate Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Minor.
Two other soloists, winners of the RCS 2020 Concerto Competition, will also perform:
• Kristiina Thums of Poplar, performing Mozart’s cheerful Bassoon Concerto; and
• Shawn Muench of Chippewa Falls performing the modern French composer Emanuel Sejourne’s Concerto for Vibraphone.
Not many of us have ever thought of putting a vibraphone together with a strings section from an orchestra, which makes this an unusually interesting piece.
The RCS will also perform some peculiarly American works: “On the Trail Again” from the Grand Canyon Suite by Ferde Grofe, a medley of ragtime tunes by Scott Joplin, and Charles Ives’ humorous and sometimes discordant Variations on “America.”
The concerts will be performed at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Chetek Lutheran Church, 1419 2nd St., Chetek; and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Bethany Lutheran Church at 35 W. Messenger St. in Rice Lake.
Tickets are $15 and available at the door; as always, those 21 and under are admitted free, so bring the family.
Established in 1983 and housed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, the RCS draws classical musicians from throughout northwestern Wisconsin, including Rice Lake, Osseo, Cumberland, Ladysmith, Spooner, Chetek, Gordon, Trego, Springbrook, Bruce, Hayward, Cable, Winter, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, and Foster. For more information, please visit our web site at www.RedCedarSymphony.org.
