Spring cleaning? Use drop boxes, WTE plant

For some of us staying home means spring cleaning, more garbage, maybe even more online shopping. If you have extra boxes from your online orders, or materials from spring cleaning that you want to dispose of there may be a better option than overfilling your garbage can.
An easy way to dispose of your cardboard, glass, tin, #1 and #2 plastic is at a recycling drop box. Recycling drop boxes are located across Barron County.
We ask that during this time you follow the state guidelines of 6 feet of social distancing when using the drop boxes.
You may have waste that is too large for your garbage container and is not recyclable. Another option is the Barron County Waste To Energy Facility, located south of Almena. It is continuing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. As always the services are provided in a safe and responsible manner consistent with CDC and Barron County DHHS recommendations.
Some changes to daily activities that ensure public and staff safety to mitigate exposure of COVID-19 include closing the front office, a ticket window for public patrons, cleaning and sanitizing of all working surfaces daily, and social distancing of 6 feet throughout the facility.
The Waste To Energy plant is open to the public from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily located at 585 10 1/2 Ave, Almena, WI 54805. For more information call 715-637-6890 or email wastetoenergy@co.barron.wi.us, or visit https://www.barroncountywi.gov/.
