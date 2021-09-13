Spotlighters serve up '100 Lunches'

The cast, from left, include Lana Blumer, Elizabeth Rucinski and Amie Hakari in back; and Lisa Otto, Steve DeMars and Amy Kirby, in front.

 Photo submitted

Plan to attend Barron Spotlighters' production of "100 Lunches," a gourmet comedy for all ages. The show runs Sept. 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 26 at 2:30 p.m. All performances are at the Barron Area Community Center in Barron and social distancing will be observed.

The box office will open approximately one hour before performance and reservations are not required.

