Opening Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Barron Area Community Center auditorium, the Barron Spotlighters presents the theatrical adaptation of “Little Women” originally written by Louisa May Alcott 140 years ago.
The show continues Saturday, March 14, Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Matinees which start at 2:30 p.m. are scheduled for Sundays, March 15 and 22.
This much-loved classic tale’s message of warmth, family loyalty and traditional values are still relevant today.
Don’t miss this timeless and enduring classic about the March sisters’ journey from childhood to maturity during the American Civil War. Audiences of all generations will enjoy acquainting — or reacquainting — themselves with the sisters: Meg, the eldest (Hannah Paul from Almena); Jo, the high-spirited tomboy (Natalie Poppie from Chetek); Amy, the self-centered beauty (Kami Klemme from Rice Lake); and gentle Beth (Lana Blumer from Chetek), as well as their beloved Marmee (Stacey Malmanger from New Auburn) and Father (Tim Borstad from Cameron).
Together the March family learns to endure both good times and bad as they share the joys and pains of growing up.
Other cast members include Amy Kirby from Bloomer, Earl Leach from Chetek, Jared Rogers, Lee Namtvedt, and Maddy and Mari Gilbert from Rice Lake, Beth Halverson, Arietta Andreasen, and Zoey Frandsen from Barron, Aspen Malmanger from New Auburn and Anders Borstad and Amelia Guider from Cameron.
In one fun scene of a News Year’s Eve party, dancers Maddy and Mari Gilbert of Rice Lake, Allexia Paulsen and Grace Halverson of Barron, Alaina Poppe of Prairie Farm, Aspen Malmanger of New Auburn, Phoenix Blue-Koszalka of Prairie Farm, and Will Svendsen of Cameron are featured.
Cost of the show is $13 for adults and $11 for children 16 and under. A discounted price of $11 and $9 for groups of 10 or more is also available. To qualify, 10 or more people need to be together and it should be paid for with one check.
The theatre is quite large so reservations are not required. For questions or to make reservations contact Barron Spotlighters at 715-537-9212 or barronspotlighters@gmail.com. Information can also be found on our Facebook page and on our Web page at barronspotlighters.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.