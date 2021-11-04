The Spirit of Christmas/Adopt-A-Family program is back to help families in need this holiday season and will operate at a new and highly visible location — the Knudson building at 803A S. Main St., Rice Lake, thanks to the generosity of the Knudson family.
The program is designed to help families in Barron County who are having difficulty with providing their children with Christmas gifts and clothing due to the loss of employment, medical issues, etc.
Those needing assistance may apply by stopping at the site Monday through Thursday, Nov. 8-Dec. 3, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The office will be closed on Fridays. Because COVID-19 still exists, applicants are asked to not bring their children and to practice social distancing. Wearing of masks is appreciated.
A total of 156 families were adopted, and 449 children were helped in 2020 by organizations, businesses, schools, churches, families and individuals in the community.
Sponsors are sought to provide families with necessities such as food, clothing, toys, books, etc. Or community members can send monetary donations to: Spirit of Christmas/Adopt-a-Family, 803A S. Main St., Rice Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.