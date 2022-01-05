The Spirit of Christmas, the local adopt-a-family program, concluded its 31st year in 2021 by matching businesses, churches, youth groups and individuals with 126 families including 355 children.
"We had fewer families, less repeat ones, but the people that received gifts were more appreciative," said Sherry Shipman, who coordinates the program with Lori Lund.
She credits the generous use of space in the Knudson Agency on Main Street for the success of this year's program. "The location was really a plus," Shipman said. "We were easy to find."
She also gave a shout out to one business who has been a longtime supporter of the program. "Farm & Fleet has backed this program for many years, always ready, willing and able to help by donating a lot of toys," she said. "They also set a box up for shoppers to donate."
In addition to toys, all families helped received food, clothing, outerwear and gift cards.
"Our community really worked together to help all those in need," Shipman said. "The spirit is definitely alive and well in our community and in our hearts. May you all have a healthy and happy new year."
