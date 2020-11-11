The Spirit of Christmas/Adopt a Family drive to help families in need opened Monday at 610 West Hill Plaza, Rice Lake.
The holiday drive aims to help those who are in need for any reason this holiday season. Sponsors provide clothing, gifts and gift cards for food.
Those needing help are asked to apply in person. Applications will be accepted Monday-Thursday, Nov. 9-Dec. 4, from noon to 4 p.m.
Because of COVID-19, all applicants must wear a mask and practice social distancing when at the office and are asked to not bring their children. Make arrangements to have someone watch them for the safety of all involved, requests program director Sherry Shipman.
In 2019, 166 families including 463 children benefited from donations from organizations, businesses and individuals.
Monetary donations can be sent to Spirit of Christmas, 1607 205/8th St., Cameron, WI 54822.
