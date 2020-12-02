It’s been a slow start to the annual Spirit of Christmas drive that matches needy families with community sponsors, said co-coordinator Sherry Shipman, who is in her 31st year of coordinating the drive.
“Families have been slow to request help for whatever reason, maybe quarantined and can’t get out of the house,” she said Monday.
For the seventh year, the program that matches givers and receivers is headquartered at 610 West Hill Plaza on the west side of Rice Lake.
The program began accepting requests for help this holiday season Nov. 9. Those in need of assistance in providing gifts to their family members this holiday season are asked to call 715-736-0042 and make an appointment.
Applicants must stop by in person where there is a form to fill out and a required signature. The forms are not available online.
To alleviate COVID-19 concerns, all who enter must wear a mask and temperatures are taken just inside the door. All tables and chairs are sanitized in between visits.
Office hours remain at Monday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. this week. Starting Dec. 9, and continuing Dec. 10, Dec. 14-18, hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shipman hopes to be done by Dec. 18, but more often than not, there are a few last-minute requests for help, causing her to scramble to find sponsors to fill those needs so everyone has something for Christmas.
Shipman said some businesses that normally sponsor families have informed her that they are not able to do so this year because of the economic downturn and resulting layoffs caused by the pandemic.
She said several churches, schools and businesses have agreed to sponsor two or three families. Fortunately, Marshfield Clinic has generously offered to sponsor 25 families.
Shipman said as of Monday, 70 families have sponsors. With the drive normally sponsoring 150-160 families, they are just under halfway there.
In 2019, 166 families, including 463 children, were given holiday gifts.
Shipman encourages those needing help not to wait until it is almost Christmas to apply. Through good times or bad, the community has always opened its arms and wallets so no one in need goes without.
If unable to shop for gifts, monetary donations can be sent to: Spirit of Christmas, 1607 20 5/8th St., Cameron, WI 54822.
Shipman also gave a shout out to Bethany Lutheran Church, whose members are preparing food boxes to give to 150 families in the Spirit of Christmas program.
Audrey Kusilek, who is heading up the food box project at Bethany, said, “Bethany has committed to provide Christmas Dinner Boxes to 150 families that are being served by Spirit of Christmas. We will have a pick-up time on Dec. 17th and 18th for them to bring the voucher Sherry will give them, to exchange for their box. The box will have all the food needed to prepare a Christmas dinner plus a Christmas book, coloring book, Prayer Square, and prayer dice.
She added, “All of the dry goods have been donated by our Bethany members, the turkey, milk and eggs are being purchased with funds from the Bethany Trust Fund; the other items have been purchased with donations from our members. Nuto Farms is donating a bag of fresh potatoes for each box as well.”
