After having taken last Saturday night off following the wildly successful Street Stock Little Dream race on Aug. 3 during which Tim Johnson from Brainerd Minnesota won $27,027, the Rice Lake Speedway will return to action on Saturday night.
Only three race nights are left on the regular season schedule, followed by the season-ending Labor Day weekend wrap-up to the 2021 racing season.
The track gets back going in a big way on Saturday with multiple activities going on that night. It will the the third of the “No Mystery” feature races with the Midwest Modifieds racing for a $1,000 that night while the other four classes will compete in a full racing program also. It is also the last point night of the 2021 racing season as drivers seek to improve their starting positions for the season championship races upcoming. It will also be the rescheduled Kid's Night with fans going on to the track to meet with the drivers before the races start and many bicycles will be among the door prizes given away. For those who win bikes, they can test them out immediately as bike races will also be held as a part of the program. Regular admission prices will be in effect and racing begins at 7 p.m.
Following the Aug. 14 show, the season championship races will be held for all five classes on Aug. 21. The rain date for that show will be Aug. 28. If the championship races are completed as scheduled, the program on Aug. 28 will include a regular night of racing for all five classes but with no track points in play, but the draw/redraw lineup procedure will be followed.
The season will conclude on Sept. 4 with a special event for all five classes. The Pure Stocks will be racing for a $1,000 top prize for their “No Mystery” feature while the purse will be increased for the other four classes racing. Look for more information on that event soon.
All announcements and changes will be available at the speedway website ricelakespeedway.net or the speedway Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.