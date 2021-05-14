Speaker tells how to Raise Them Strong

On Friday, May 7, Dr. Brooks Gibbs, Ph.D., a school psychologist, sociologist and founder of Raise Them Strong visited St. Joseph Catholic School students in Rice Lake. In small group assemblies in the school gymnasium, students heard from Brooks on how they can be resilient and kind towards others. He made the kids laugh and reminded them that being kind is something that Jesus taught in the Bible. Middle School students heard how to best handle social problems with friends and some easy ways to control their emotions to combat bullying.
On the evening prior, Brooks also did a talk for the community. All were invited to the free event. Parents learned strategies on how to help their children grow in wisdom and how to best guide their children through the challenges of childhood.
The event was sponsored by Tom and Rachael Richie, SJS parents, and owner of Real Estate Solutions.
St. Joseph School teachers will receive a membership to the Raise Them Strong On-Demand Learning Library to use in their classrooms during the upcoming school year. To learn more about Brooks Gibbs visit his website at www.raisethemstrong.com.
