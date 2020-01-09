Haugen Ball Park Assn.’s 26th annual spaghetti feed is Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 5-8 p.m. at Country Inn Supper Club on Hwy. SS between Rice Lake and Haugen. All proceeds are used for maintenance and operation of the baseball park at Haugen. The event includes door prizes and raffle items.
Cost for the all-you-can meal is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and under eat for free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.