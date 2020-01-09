Haugen Ball Park

Spaghetti feed on Tuesday, Jan 14, will raise funds for maintenance and operation of the Haugen Ball Park.

Haugen Ball Park Assn.’s 26th annual spaghetti feed is Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 5-8 p.m. at Country Inn Supper Club on Hwy. SS between Rice Lake and Haugen. All proceeds are used for maintenance and operation of the baseball park at Haugen. The event includes door prizes and raffle items.

Cost for the all-you-can meal is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and under eat for free.

