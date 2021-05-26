To honor the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year, Sonic Drive-In donated $1.5 million to teacher requests on national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4.
As part of Sonic's ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation helped fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources, including one teacher in Rice Lake and three teachers in Barron.
On Teacher Appreciation Day, the brand matched 50% of each donation made to all teacher requests on DonorsChoose.
In Rice Lake the following teacher received $35:
- Lindsey Rick at Tainter Elementary School for the project “Hooked on Good Books.”
In Barron, the following teachers at two schools received $218:
- Ellyn Schneider at Riverview Middle School for the project "Let the Good Times Roll!" and for the project "How to...Art: Books for the Art Room!"
- Angela Knapmiller at Riverview Middle School for the project "Books Books Books"
- Nicole Messicci at Woodland Elementary School for the project "Orphan of Ellis Island"
"Teachers took this past year head-on, engineering a variety of innovative methods to keep their students learning in both in-person and virtual classrooms," said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for Sonic. "We express our gratitude to teachers like these, who create inspirational learning environments for students during a challenging time. With Sonic's $1.5 million donation match, we were able to help teachers access much-need supplies to successfully complete this school year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.