Some public libraries are reopening

Some public libraries around the area have announced plans for reopening after the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
They are using County Department of Health and Human Services recommendations and the Wisconsin Public Libraries Reopening guide.
However, services may be changed or suspended at any time at all of the public libraries based on COVID-19 case numbers statewide or locally. Check each library’s Facebook page for the latest updates.
Cumberland
At Cumberland, the Thomas St. Angelo Public Library, at 1305 Second Ave., will reopen to patron beginning Monday, July 6. The re-opening plan calls for limited hours and a restriction on the number of visitors.
“We’re elated to welcome the public back into the library, but the top priority is the safety of patrons and staff,” stated library director Rob Ankarlo. “We are taking a conservative approach. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we slowly move toward normal service.”
Library hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The library will allow a maximum of 25 patrons in the building at one time and patrons are requested to spend 30 minutes or less in the building. Social distancing guidelines should be followed, and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
There will be limited computers available for 60-minute appointments. Face masks are mandatory while using public computers. Staff can only provide limited technical assistance.
Rest rooms will be closed to the public as the library does not have the resources to establish a continual cleaning schedule.
The conference room is unavailable due quarantined materials. There will be no story time or other programs in the building until further notice. All toys, games, crafts and computers in the children’s area are stored. Virtual programming continues for patrons of all ages.
Contactless curbside service will continue for patrons who wish to limit their exposure to others.
For updates, check out the library’s website, Facebook page, read the e-newsletter and postings in the Cumberland Advocate, or call the library at 715-822-2767.
Shell Lake
Starting Monday, July 6, the Shell Lake Public Library at 501 1st St. will change its library hours to the following: Monday and Wednesday: Curbside pick-up only, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, open to the public, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Public computer time still needs to be scheduled. Patron appointments appreciated but not required. Patron capacity in the library must not to exceed eight people. Masks and sanitizer must be used in library facilities. For further details, call 715-468-2074.
Turtle Lake
Library director Alison Lutz confirmed Tuesday that the Turtle Lake Public Library at 301 Maple St. will reopen Monday, July 6. Library hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with curbside pick-up available during those same hours.
Library patrons must call 715-986-4618 to schedule a time because only 10 library patrons will be allowed in the library at a time, and only three can be on computers at one time. Masks are not required for browsing of library materials but are required for computer use.
Cameron
At Cameron, the library director could not be reached for comment. The Cameron Public Library’s telephone message states that the library will remain closed until further notice. A new web site is under construction.
Checked out materials are not to be returned, and all fines will be waived. Library patrons may call to arrange curbside pick-up.
The phone message concludes, “In the meantime, stay healthy and keep reading.”
Chetek
The latest Facebook post of the Calhoun Memorial Library at 321 Moore St. in Chetek states: The Calhoun Memorial Library will be offering appointments for fax, copy machine. Computer appointments will be 45 minutes long.
Computer areas will be sanitized between appointments for public safety. People entering the library are encouraged to use the hand sanitizer provided and to wear masks while in the building. Social distancing will be strictly enforced. Seniors and people with health concerns will be given preference for the first appointment times each day.
Normal hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to take phone calls, and schedule appointments.
Call 715-924-3195 for more details or to schedule a computer time. Fax and copy machine appointments will be scheduled in 10-minute times and may be available for walk-up service. Library staff will handle the fax and copy machine.
Curbside pickup has been extended to 5 days a week during normal business hours. Regular delivery service is not yet available between MORE libraries so you will be limited to what is currently available in our building. Use the catalog site www.more.lib.wi.us to see what is available by limiting the search to Chetek items.
Barron
Curbside pick-up has been extended at the Barron Public Library at 10 N. 3rd St., until further notice and is offered Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Library patrons are able to make 30-minute appointments to use the library computers by calling the library at 715-537-3881. Computer hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9-11 a.m.
