Some Fourth of July events going on with caution

COVID-19 has taken some of the sparkle out of Fourth of July festivities this year, but there are still some socially-distanced outdoor events around the area that the public may enjoy.
At Rice Lake, one of the few public fireworks displays in the area will be at the Rice Lake Speedway on Thursday, July 2. The huge fireworks show will go off after dusk during a break in car racing action at the Firecracker Special. In case of rain this Thursday, the Firecracker Special races and the fireworks display will be moved back to Saturday, the Fourth of July. If Thursday’s show goes on as planned, there will be no racing Saturday night at the Rice Lake Speedway. Relay at the Races, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, that will include a silent auction for mini door panels, drawings, cotton candy, and t-shirts, will take place in conjunction with the Firecracker Special.
At Mikana, there will be fireworks at dusk along Red Cedar Lake. While there will be no Biggest Little Parade, a walking patriotic parade will take place at 2 p.m. for any who want dress patriotic and carry an American flag. No sign-in required. Line up at the 1910 schoolhouse on Loshy Street at 1:30 p.m.
At Chetek, the Liberty Fest’s Facebook page has posted, “Taking into consideration current events, safety, volunteers, and our sponsors, the Chamber Board has decided Liberty Fest 2020 will include a flyover and fireworks show on the Fourth of July. The board has decided not to host vintage baseball, softball, movie night, kids activities, the parade, or the beach party. There are additional events held that weekend that are hosted by other organizations, not the Chamber.”
It added, “There are many things to enjoy outside of the scheduled events like the drive-in theater, live music venues, fun on the lakes and more.”
At Shell Lake, the public is invited to the annual Shell Lake Boat Parade, either as a participating water vessel or along the shore cheering on the parade, on the Fourth of July. Decorating a vessel with red white and blue is highly recommended. The gathering place is at Rolphs Point at 11:50 a.m. The parade launches precisely at noon. It will follow the shoreline on the north side of Rolphs Point, the east side of the main lake, ending on the northwest side of the main lake.
At Cumberland, the Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Fourth of July Spectacular with burgers, brats, beer and music on the patio at Lakeside Restaurant, starting at 2 p.m. and fireworks at dusk on Beaver Dam Lake. The Corner Bar will also be open from 10 a.m. to close serving pizza and chicken.
Its Facebook post states, “Please come to town, support and visit our local businesses that have fought tooth and nail to stay open. They need you!
“We want to give you fireworks to uphold our freedom and independence. We need hope! Fireworks will be lit at dark. People should be able to see the fireworks from their car or boat with ease; if you come to the beach, please be considerate of others and keep 6 feet social distancing in mind. Please stay home if you have a compromised immune system or if you feel unwell or have the following symptoms—a fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell. Rain date option will be posted soon.”
At Spooner, the Fire District and Auxiliary report the Fourth of July fireworks show will go on. The show site is between the Spooner High and Elementary schools.Due to COVID-19, Spooner Fire Chief Darren Vik is asking all attendees to be responsible and courteous to fellow watchers around them and use social distancing.
A Spooner Chamber of Commerce Facebook post said, “The guys are setting up and the Auxiliary is getting ready to scoop some ice cream! So come and enjoy the show!”
At Weyerhaeuser, a 25th annual community garage sale is taking place Saturday, July 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maps are at each sale site and at local businesses.
