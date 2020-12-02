At its Nov. 23rd meeting, the Rice Lake Board of Education approved a solar project contract.
Carlson Electric of Hayward will install a solar array at three locations: a 200 kilowatt-hours array at Tainter Elementary, a 250KWh array at Rice Lake Middle School and a 300KWh array at Rice Lake High School. Each array will be bordered by a 7-foot tall fence. (See chronotype.com for aerial photos of the proposed arrays)
Work on the project is estimated to begin on or around April 1 of next year and should be completed by June 1.
In order to improve the financials of the solar project, the school district sought help from Rice Lake Weighing Systems. RLWS has previously helped the community in many ways and agreed to sponsor the project. This means that the company will pay for the Direct Current portion of the solar grid and will provide the DC side of the solar services to the school district via a pre-payment from the school district.
Finance director Pat Blackaller explained that RLWS was able to purchase and provide the DC system at a lower cost than the district could purchase it.
“By working with them, we get the benefits of solar at a lower price; we greatly appreciate their help and support for our solar project.” Blackaller said.
The DC power will be provided to the school district, and the district will convert it to usable Alternating Current power by using its inverters.
“We project, over the 25-year warrantee period for the system, a net gain of $1.6 million which includes paying for the system,” Blackaller said. “Additionally, savings will continue to accrue beyond the 25 years because the expected useful life of the system could exceed 40 years.”
While the agreement allows for lease of property and roof space, school board President Keven Jensen said since adequate land space is available at each site, plans are to install the majority of the arrays on the ground. He said that then the solar panels would not have to be dismantled should roof repairs be required.
