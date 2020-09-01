Socially-distanced tractors on New Auburn's first day

Students drive socially-distanced tractors to first day of school at New Auburn.

Several students in the New Auburn School District drove tractors to school on their  first day Sept. 1.  Other  school districts coordinate Drive Your Tractor day with FFA Week. Ashley Mason is the new 4-K-12 principal.

