Less than a week after opening, the Barron County snowmobile trail system was closed down the day after Christmas this week. Thursday's closing follows several days of melting temperatures.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department trail office said that snowmobile clubs will reevaluate conditions this weekend if there is snowfall on Saturday and Sunday as forecasted.

The 310-mile trail system opened Dec. 21, though snowmobilers were warned to stay off the lakes. In addition, some of the trails over cropland have been redirected because of standing corn.

