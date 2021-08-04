Smithson band to perform, offer harmonica lessons

Join the Rice Lake Public Library staff at Veterans City Park on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon to hear Everett Smithson perform Music of the Mississippi. This is an all ages event. The concert will be followed by harmonica lessons for kids, sponsored by the Minnesota Blues Society.
Colossal Fossils will be at the library on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. for a program all about fossils. With a collection of museum quality fossils and fossil replicas, Colossal Fossils teaches people about fascinating plants and animals. The collection contains fossils from many dinosaurs, mammals, plants and corals. Come to the program to learn all about our planet and the creatures that have lived on Earth throughout its 4.6 billion year history.
Summer Reading for all ages is entering its last month. Kids ages 0-12 will set a goal for how many books they want to read all summer long, collecting prizes at their halfway point and when they reach their goal. Teens and adults will be challenged to complete activities on a bingo card to be entered to win a grand prize at the end of summer. Up to six bingo cards can be completed by teen and adult participants. All programs will be available online at rlpl.beanstack.org, by downloading the Beanstack app, or by completing a paper version.
