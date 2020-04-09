Small business owner gets creative

Difficult times call for creative measures. Small business owner Sara Lawton of Poppy Popcorn in downtown Rice Lake, dressed as the Easter bunny, is hopping around town, ringing doorbells and making deliveries just in time for Easter. One of her happy customers, Sue Hildebrand, noted, "It's good marketing for her business."
