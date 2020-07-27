Sloppy Joe Supper set at farmers market

The public is invited to a Sloppy Joe Supper on Tuesday, July 28,from 3-7 p.m. at the Ridgeland Farmers Market at the Ridgeland Park to raise funds for supplies and activities at the Ridgland-Dallas Elementary School. Offered will be water for $1, a sandwich for $3, or a plate for $8. The plate includes sandwich, chips, pasta salad and bottled water.

