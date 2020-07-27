The public is invited to a Sloppy Joe Supper on Tuesday, July 28,from 3-7 p.m. at the Ridgeland Farmers Market at the Ridgeland Park to raise funds for supplies and activities at the Ridgland-Dallas Elementary School. Offered will be water for $1, a sandwich for $3, or a plate for $8. The plate includes sandwich, chips, pasta salad and bottled water.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.