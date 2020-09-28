Slice of Life to benefit Pregnancy Help Center

Slice of Life,a fundraiser for the Pregnancy Help Center of Rice Lake, is Sunday, Oct. 4, from 3-5 pm. at the Stardust drive-in theater at 995 22nd Ave., Chetek. It will include a pie-eating contest, pie the pastor competition and live pie auction from your vehicle.Free popcorn, apples with caramel sauce and beverages (coffee, hot chocolate and water) will be available.

This year's goal is to raise $39,000, marking the 39 babies lives saved through its services in 2019. All events will have participants socially-distanced from others. For questions or further details. contact the PHC at 715-7364357 or see their Facebook page.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments